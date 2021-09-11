OSU apologizes for glitches with digital tickets and mobile parking passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s game between Oregon and Ohio State University featured digital tickets and mobile parking passes — and also glitches and delays.

Technical problems with Wi-Fi and problems with scanners, led to an apology from the athletics department which issued this statement:

“The Ohio State Department of Athletics thanks the 100,482 fans who attended the season opener today against Oregon.

“Today was a landmark day, with digital tickets and mobile parking passes. We want to apologize to those who experienced delays entering the stadium that were caused by a number of reasons, including a technical issue with wifi and learning curves with new technologies and new systems.

“We did reach a point where we allowed fans in line to bypass the scanner and show their tickets to gain entry.  

“We will learn from today, make improvements and we anticipate next week will be better.”

