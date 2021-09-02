OSU Alumni Association looks to help its own after Hurricane Ida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The Ohio State Alumni Association is reaching out to Buckeyes who may need help after Hurricane Ida caused destruction across the country.

Mary-Patricia Wray is an Ohio State graduate who has been living in Louisiana for more than a decade. Her family stayed during the hurricane and is now staying in her office that has power. She said she’s one of the lucky ones.

“Most people are not in my position, and they are struggling,” said Wray.

The Ohio State Alumni Association is hoping to help Buckeyes who may be struggling. They’ve put out a call to the alumni base to volunteer to help if they can.

“In some cases, we have alumni willing to open their homes to help,” said Dan Caterinicchia, Spokesperson, The Ohio State University Alumni Association.

The Buckeyes Helping Buckeyes fund is also there for those who need help or those who’d like to help. It gives small grants to members who need it.

“It can really help folks in need. Whether it’s transportation, whether it’s being able to pay a utility bill, it’s a really simple online form and people, our alumni have been really generous,” said Caterinicchia.

Wray said for some the Alumni Association may be the lifeline they need at this time.

“I think about the people who might have opened that email and thought there’s a safety net that I didn’t even realize that I had or a place to help that isn’t just me in a line with a million people ahead of me,” said Wray.

As people in other states, including fellow buckeyes try to build back Wray is hoping they’ll find help from fellow alumni.

“There are so many buckeyes it’s impossible to not run into them,” said Wray. “We need your help and our loved ones, our family, our neighbors, who are our family here in south Louisiana, we need your help too.”

The Ohio State Alumni Association said if you want to help or donate you can contact them by phone, email, or social media.