OSHP: traffic stop leads to cocaine and Fentanyl seizure in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A traffic stop lead to troopers seizing more than $44,000 of cocaine and Fentanyl in Scioto County, Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say two women were stopped for lane violation on State Route 823 at 12:25 a.m. The troopers say they seized 202 grams of suspected cocaine and 240 grams of suspected fentanyl during the traffic stop.

According to troopers, they smelled marijuana and suspected that cocaine was in plain view. More contraband was found during a probable cause search.

The driver Promise D. Hollings, 27 and passenger Kacy, D. Banks, 28 were taken to the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs. These are both first-degree felonies.