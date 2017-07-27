OSHP identifies victims in Ohio State Fair ride accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair, Wednesday.

According to the Marine Corps Recruiting South Columbus Ohio Facebook page, Jarrell had recently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a senior at Franklin Heights High School.

The following people were injured and taken to area hospitals:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family.

Several victims remain hospitalized after the accident.

The company that provides ride services to the Ohio State Fair posted a statement Thursday:

“Our family owned company is committed to working with state and local experts in trying to determine the cause of this tragic accident. The ride was inspected by our staff as well as independent inspectors prior to opening at the Ohio State Fair. We are keeping those impacted by this tragic situation in our prayers and cooperating with those investigating this accident.”

Alexandra Wheeler, a friend of Jarrell’s and a fellow Columbus Police Academy member, sent NBC4 a remembrance of her friend:

Tyler was an amazing man! I met him when I joined the Columbus Police Academy my freshman year of high school. I knew Tyler for almost 5 years. I remember a time we were working out at the SWAT obstacle course and I was terrified of heights and we had to jump this wall that had to be triple my height and he was such an encouraging young man and helped me through it. I never really understood what having true friends was like till I joined this program and met all these wonderful people who had the same goals as myself. Tyler was extremely funny and he always knew how to make someone smile no matter what situation that person was in. He just recently enlisted and I remember our last conversation was having him tell me congratulations on having my little girl and me telling him I was proud of him for wanting to serve our country. Tyler worked extremely hard at whatever he did especially at the academy and he helped many others at the academy achieve their goals. The academy was our safe spot where no one had to be judged and could be themselves and Tyler was a goofball, he always knew how to make new people who joined our program feel welcomed. Tyler and I, along with the rest of the academy members met up every Wednesday rain or shine. He was dedicated to this academy and I miss him so much and never did we ever think it would have been one of our closest friends being on that ride. I remember waking up this morning seeing that video people have posted online of Tyler falling from that ride and it breaks my heart because that’s not how people should see his last moments.

Dr. Bill Wise, superintendent at South-Western City Schools, released this statement:

“The loss of a student, at any age, is a tragic event. We extend our deepest sympathy and most heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and classmates of Tyler.

We are supporting the family, our staff and students as they work through this great loss.”

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators, you can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614- 799-6633.

UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol initially identified the victim killed in the accident as Tyler Jarrett but it has since been corrected.