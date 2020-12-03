Orphaned mountain lions arrive in Central Ohio

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reports that three orphaned mountain lions have safely made their way to there new home in Powell, Ohio.

The cubs were rescued by firefighters in September. You can read about their journey to Central Ohio here.

Named “Captain Cal” by the Cal Fire firefighters who found him limping down a burned-out road in Redding on September 30, 2020, the severely burned orphaned mountain lion cub is now fully recovered, 47 days after he was first rushed to Oakland Zoo’s veterinary hospital by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW). With surgery, antibiotics, supportive fluids, pain medication, hand feedings, daily bandage changes, and round-the-clock care, he is ready to make the journey to his new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio sometime within the coming weeks. Captain Cal will be joined by two (unrelated to him) female cubs also orphaned by the California wildfires and rehabilitated by Oakland Zoo’s veterinary team.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium November information release

