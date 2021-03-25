Order issued to make officers cooperate in investigation of police actions during Columbus protests

On May 30, 2020, during the daytime, a female protestor, who is standing in the middle of the street, is shot in the leg by a wooden bullet at the corner of Broad and Grant.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The independent investigator looking into potential wrongdoing by Columbus police officers during protests last summer has offered protection against prosecution to six of them in order to get them to answer questions.

Rick Wozniak, a retired FBI officer, has been hired by the city to investigate police actions during the protests. A news release issued Thursday by the city’s Department of Public Safety reported that only five police officers, out of 60, have answered his questions, and they did so only after being guaranteed that they would not face prosecution.

Of the officers who declined, 44 did so through an attorney. Wozniak has issued “Garrity notification” orders — named after a 1967 Supreme Court ruling that says an officer’s statements under oath cannot be used against them — to six officers. Although the officers can assert their rights to not answer questions based on possible self-incrimination, the news release said that any of the six who refuse to be interviewed could be subject to departmental discipline for insubordination.

Working with Wozniak is special prosecutor Kathleen Garner, who said in the news release that there is probable cause to believe certain police officers committed misdemeanor crimes and that other officers witnessed them.

“This investigation has one focus: accountability to the people of Columbus,” Garber said. “No one is above the law. That includes law enforcement. If laws were broken, we will hold those responsible accountable. It is concerning and disappointing that the people standing in the way of that accountability are fellow officers.”

The identities of the six police officers were not released.

Earlier in the investigation, city officials posted several video clips online, asking for public assistance in identifying civilians and police involved.