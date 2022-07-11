HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in Hardin County last November.

A jury was seated Monday in the trial of Charles Eugene Castle in connection with the Nov. 11 kidnapping of the girl from her home.

According to the court, jurors were taken Monday to sites relevant to the case.

Castle was indicted on 17 charges in the case:

Seven counts of kidnapping

One count of rape

One count of attempted aggravated murder

One count of assault

One count of endangering children

One count of burglary

Three counts of tampering with evidence

One count of breaking and entering

One count of possessing criminal tools

After missing for two days, the girl was found alone in a vacant house on County Road 180.

During his arraignment in November, prosecutors said Castle has an extensive felony record, including drug cases, while the judge said Castle was a flight risk.

The girl’s father said she spent weeks in the hospital recovering. He said Castle lived nearby and was considered a family friend.