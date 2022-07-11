HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in Hardin County last November.
A jury was seated Monday in the trial of Charles Eugene Castle in connection with the Nov. 11 kidnapping of the girl from her home.
According to the court, jurors were taken Monday to sites relevant to the case.
Castle was indicted on 17 charges in the case:
- Seven counts of kidnapping
- One count of rape
- One count of attempted aggravated murder
- One count of assault
- One count of endangering children
- One count of burglary
- Three counts of tampering with evidence
- One count of breaking and entering
- One count of possessing criminal tools
After missing for two days, the girl was found alone in a vacant house on County Road 180.
During his arraignment in November, prosecutors said Castle has an extensive felony record, including drug cases, while the judge said Castle was a flight risk.
The girl’s father said she spent weeks in the hospital recovering. He said Castle lived nearby and was considered a family friend.