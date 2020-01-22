WATCH: Ohio lawmakers concerned over new university Pell Grant rate report

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Rep. Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) is holding a press conference alongside James Murphy from Education Reform Now at the Ohio Statehouse about a new report that she says shows “a series of high quality Ohio colleges significantly under serving students from working class and low-income families” based on the percentage of enrolled students who receive Pell Grants.

Part of her letter to Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner expressing her concern says:

According to the new report, although 31 percent of college students nationwide and 30 percent of those in Ohio receive Pell Grant aid, which typically goes to students from households with incomes less than $60,000 a year, there are seven colleges in our state where the share of Pell Grant recipient ranks alarmingly below national and state averages as well as nearby competitor colleges. Consider the following:

– Case Western Reserve: 13% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17

– Kenyon College: 9.4% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17 (worst in Ohio)

– Miami University: 10.9% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17 (worst Ohio public college)

– Oberlin College: 9.5% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17 (2nd worst in Ohio)

– Ohio State University: 16.7% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17

– College of Wooster: 17.3% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17

– University of Dayton: 13.2% average Pell enrollment rate 2015-17



As a point of comparison, over 27 percent of Ohio University’s average freshman class are Pell Grant recipients and nearly 36 percent Ball State’s typical class are Pell recipients. Rep. Catherine D. Ingram

Rep. Ingram’s full letter:

NBC4 has reached out to Miami University, Kenyon College, and Oberlin College for a response to the report.