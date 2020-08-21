Local non-profits receive “safety net” funding from huge grant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Funding for numerous non-profit organizations has dropped during the pandemic. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine even ordered school districts to slash their budgets in order for the state to meet the constitutional mandate of a balanced budget.

One of nonprofit organizations lacking funding during this time is City Year Columbus (CYC). This group places peer mentors from AmeriCorps who are recent college graduates with Columbus City Schools’ students who need help.

The college grads help 3rd to 10th graders with topics such as English, math, attendance and behavior.

“There was a great need prior to the pandemic and there will be during post COVID,” said Tasha Fowler, the executive director of CYC. “Those students are going to need our help the most to get them caught back up to where they need to be.”

Fowler graduated from the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center by way of Mifflin High School in 1997.

“It is an honor to be able to do this work and give back to a district in which I’m proud to be an alumnus,” said Fowler.

CYC’s operating budget is about $3 million annually, and funding is down right now. So, when Cardinal Health and the United Way teamed up to offer $550,000 in educational grants to local organizations, CYC received about $30,000 of that money.

“The Cardinal Health and United Way grant came at a time when non profits are really struggling and hurting the most,” said Fowler.

Fowler said the money will help pay the stipends for the AmeriCorp college grads who mentor CCS students.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS BENEFITING FROM GRANT:

Academy of Urban Scholars

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio

Columbus Recreation and Parks Foundation

Community of Caring Development Foundation

Girls on the Run

Kaleidoscope Youth Center

OSU LiFESports

St. Stephen’s Community House

Alpha Rho Lambda Education

Central Community House

Communities in Schools

Directions for Youth & Families

Godman Guild

King Arts Complex

My Project USA

Center for Healthy Families

Big Brothers Big Sisters

City Year

CD4AP (Community Development for All People)

Dominican Sisters of Peace

The Hardy Center

Momentum- Excellence

Ruling Our Experiences

YMCA of Central Ohio

“Poverty has always had a dramatic impact on student success, and COVID-19 has only increased this impact. As unemployment levels rise and public school students have access to fewer resources, it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to support children and families,” said Lisa S. Courtice, President and CEO of United Way of Central Ohio in a news release. “The focused energy and generosity of Cardinal Health will have a positive impact on our community. It is how we all win.”

Fowler added that those students who receive help are going to need the most help getting caught-up to where they need to be.