How Columbus is honoring MLK Day 2020

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– January 20, 2020 the nation will celebrate what would have been the 91st birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Schools, federal and city buildings, as well as many businesses will be closed Monday to honor the fallen pioneer of the civil rights movement in the United States.

Many events will take place throughout Central Ohio to remember his legacy.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast (sold out)

Time: 7:30-10 a.m.

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center (400 N. High St.)

The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast is the largest community event of its kind in the nation. Breakfast highlights include youth speakers, performances by the Capriccio Columbus Columbus, Children’s Choir: The Santa Maria Choir and The Middle School Honors ChoirChoir, and Opera Columbus.

The featured keynote speaker is U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District.

Flyer Courtesy: The Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee

MLK Open House

Time: noon-4 p.m.

Location: The King Arts Complex (867 Mt Vernon Ave.)

The annual community event explores the impact of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on his birthday. The family-friendly event includes live musical and theatrical performances featuring Opera Columbus – The Journey: Civil Rights, Onyx Productions – Excerpts from “20 & Odd”, premiere of MLK: 50 Years Later documentary, Lincoln Park Singing Soldiers NIA Performing Arts Ensemble, Leo Jones, Carla Mingle, Rise Sister Rise and more.

NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally and anchors Darlene Hill and Colleen Marshall will serve as emcees for the open house, and Dr. Todd Walker from Columbus Africentric Early College will be the keynote speaker.

Flyer Courtesy: The King Arts Complex

City of Columbus MLK Day March

-Time: 4:45-5:15 p.m.

-Location: East High School (1500 E. Broad St.)

Those who would like to participate in the public march can begin to gather at East High School starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature Dr. R.A. Vernon and musical guest Zacardi Cortez.

A map of the march route is in the map below. The city is asking people to RSVP here.



Photos Courtesy: City of Columbus Department of Neighborhoods

Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance Celebration

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Ohio History Center (800 E. 17th Ave.)

Little Dreamers, Big Believers MLK Class

Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: Barnes and Noble Easton Town Center

Email kvarkony@wcmh.com if you would like your event added to this list.