Columbus’ continued growth: 20 places opening in 2020

Adventure Cove at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Target opening: Spring 2020

Rendering courtesy: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Feb. 2019

“Adventure Cove construction is under way. Here’s an artistic rendering of the new experience that’s set to open in 2020!”

Adventure Cove spans 7 acres and will be a sea lion and seal habitat with an underwater viewing tunnel, Life Support System (LSS) building and new Animal Encounters Village.

North Market Bridge Park (Downtown Dublin)

Target opening: Summer 2020

Rendering Provided by Crawford Hoying Development April 2019

North Market Bridge Park will be a mixed-use development located in downtown Dublin. The first wave of North Market Bridge Park vendors was announced in November 2019: The Dublin Farmer’s Daughter, Coastal Local Seafood, Market Bar, MoMo Ghar, and Dough Mama. The market will have space for a total of 19 merchants.

Aloft Hotel (Olentangy River Rd.)

Target opening: March 2020

Rendering Courtesy: Indus Hotels

Indus Hotels says their new Columbus project includes 164 rooms, a public space on the first floor with 600 SF of meeting space, a fitness center, indoor pool, and bar.

University City (Olentangy River Rd.)

Target opening: 2020

Rendering Courtesy: CASTO

The 120,000+ SF development replaces the old University City shopping center. The mixed use apartment, parking garage, and retail space is near the corner of Ackerman and Olentangy River Roads just north of The Ohio State University.

Quarry Trails Metro Park (Trabue Rd.)

Target opening: Fall 2020

Photo Courtesy: Thrive Companies

Columbus’ highly-anticipated 20th Metro Park will include hiking, biking, picnicking, fishing and other traditional activities associated with the park system will be offered along with other more adventurous challenges such as climbing and paddle boarding, says Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks website.

Budd Dairy Food Hall (Italian Village)

Target opening: Winter 2020

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is partnering with several chefs in the Columbus area for an open-concept eatery. The food hall’s lineup includes nine chef-driven restaurant concepts and an ever-changing pop-up space: Borgata Pizza Café, Darista, Modern Southern Table, Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen, Boni: Filipino Street Food, Cousins Maine Lobster, Pokebap, Stauf’s Coffee Roasters and Tacos Rudos.

TownHall (Short North)

Target opening: March 2020

Rendering Courtesy: Crawford Hoying

One of Cleveland’s favorite restaurants is coming to Crawford Hoying’s 800 North High Building. Other tenants inside the 150,000 SF development include a hotel, apartments, and shared work spaces. Townhall boasts that their food and drinks are 100% Non-GMO and mostly organic.

Galla Park (Short North)

Target opening: 2020

The owners of Dahlia, BBR, and Fireproof are bringing their Cincinnati restaurant and club Galla Park to Columbus.

Dragon Donuts (Grandview & Easton)

Target opening: Winter & Fall 2020

The Grove City donut shop is tripling in size in 2020 with two new locations. The first is set to open at 1288 W. 5th Ave. The second later in the year at Easton Town Center new development alongside the Forbidden Root brewery, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, Restoration Hardware, and Beeline.

Preston’s: A Burger Joint (Downtown)

Target opening: Spring 2020

Served at various bars and their food truck throughout Columbus, Preston’s is getting a shop of its own. The restaurant known for its locally sourced beef is set to open at 15 W. Cherry St. in 2020.

Residence Inn (John Glenn Int’l Airport)

Target opening: Summer 2020

The hotel adjacent to the terminal at John Glenn International Airport is the first extended stay hotel at the airport. The Residence Inn by Marriott will be aviation-themed with 122 guest suites with kitchenettes, a bar, indoor pool, outdoor grill and fire pit, a putting green and meeting space for 35 guests.

Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce (Easton)

Target opening: January 2020

Vegas is coming to Columbus. January 10, 2020 is the official grand opening of Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce at Easton Town Center’s new expansion. The space is both a New York style café and a hidden night club upstairs through the walk-in refrigerator door in the kitchen where there are specialty cocktails, DJs, dancing, live music, and burlesque.

Safe Splash Swim School (Hayden Rd.)

Target opening: March 2020

SafeSplash + SwimLabs opens its newest Central Ohio location March 1 in Northwest Columbus. The facility offers learn-to-swim and competitive swim instruction for kids and adults in warm water facilities.

Freedom a la Cart (Downtown)

Target opening: Spring 2020

Rendering Courtesy: Freedom a la Cart instagram

Freedom a la Cart will open its first full-service cafe and bakery at 123 E. Spring St. in 2020. The catering company and workforce development social enterprise helps and supports survivors of human trafficking.

True Food Kitchen (Easton)

Target opening: Spring 2020

True Food Kitchen has more than 30 restaurants all over the United States. The Easton restaurant will be the first in Ohio to serve True Food’s healthfood and will feature an outdoor patio, private dining rooms, and “scratch bar” featuring fresh pressed juices, seasonal cocktails, as well as local beer and wines.

Pinot’s Palette (Short North)

Target opening: February 2020

Pinot’s Palette‘s newest Central Ohio location will open its doors in the short north early in 2020. The DIY paint and sip franchise already has studios locations in Powell, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and dozens more through the country.

The Pearl (Bridge Park)

Target opening: March 2020

Rendering Courtesy: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

The Cameron Mitchell Restaurants staple will open its second location in Dublin early in 2020. The gastropub-style restaurant first opened in the Short North in 2013.

The Beeline (Easton)

Target opening: Winter 2020

Rendering Courtesy: Easton Town Center

Beeline is a 3,000 SF bar in Easton’s newest expansion that will be focused on being outdoors with the majority of their space being a patio.

Harvest Pizza (Brewery District)

Target opening: Winter 2020

Harvest Pizza is headed back to the area where it all started. In 2019 their original shop closed in German Village because of a dispute with the landlord, but the new shop opens at 940 S. Front St. soon adding to its Clintonville, Dublin, Bexley, and Over-the-Rhine locations.

Dulce Vida Ice Cream Factory (Short North)

Target opening: 2020

The authentic Mexican ice cream and treats shop will open their third location in the Short North in 2020. Their menu includes specialty popsicles, churros, Mangonadas, and more!