Central Ohio crafters using talents to help wildlife relief efforts in Australia

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Local crafters are stepping up to help wildlife in Australia as the devastating bushfires continue to burn.

“It was just something I knew I wanted to help out with,” said crocheter Karolanne Carter.

Carter saw the call to action from the Animal Rescue Craft Guild for knitting, crocheting, and sewing patterns. They’re making Joey Pouches, Bird/Rodent Nests, Koala Mittens, Bat Wraps, Blankets, Kitten Onesies, Animal Sweaters and more.

Carter said making a Joey Pouch takes her just a few hours.

I love animals, and I hear about all the devastating fires that are going on in Australia. I saw there was a way I could us my hobby to help, because I love crocheting, and I wanted to do what I could. Karolanne Carter, Columbus

The World Wildlife Fund estimates around 1.25 billion animals have been killed across Australia to date. This includes thousands of koalas and other iconic species such as kangaroos, wallabies, kookaburras, cockatoos and honeyeaters, and many thousands more injured and homeless.

Those injured and homeless animals are going to need help recuperating for years to come.

The patterns the crafters are using are available on the American Rescue Crafters Connect and Ohio Sub Hub for American Rescue Crafters Connect Facebook groups as is more information about drop off locations for finished work.

If you are not able to sow, knit, or crochet, but would like to help out the animals, financial contributions are need as well to help with shipping costs.