Your 2019 guide to Central Ohio’s county fairs

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The 2019 Ohio State Fair is now just two weeks away. Tickets to the 169-year-old tradition are already on sale.

The fair runs from July 24 – Aug. 4 this year and includes concerts starring Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, REO Speedwagon, The S.O.S Band / Midnight Star, and others.

Monday, July 29 is NBC4 Family Discount Day at the fair. Until 6 p.m., adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $8, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. With the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 p.m. with a hand stamp. After 6 p.m., all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride.

You can also support NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack Drive for a deeper discount and to help a great cause! Each adult that brings a backpack stuffed with back-to-school supplies will get in for $4 – half of the already discounted rate.

A chronological schedule with an all-in-one info graphic of Central Ohio county fairs is below.

