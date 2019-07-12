Your 2019 guide to Central Ohio’s county fairs

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The 2019 Ohio State Fair is now just two weeks away. Tickets to the 169-year-old tradition are already on sale.
The fair runs from July 24 – Aug. 4 this year and includes concerts starring Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, REO Speedwagon, The S.O.S Band / Midnight Star, and others.
Monday, July 29 is NBC4 Family Discount Day at the fair. Until 6 p.m., adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $8, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. With the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 p.m. with a hand stamp. After 6 p.m., all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride.
You can also support NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack Drive for a deeper discount and to help a great cause! Each adult that brings a backpack stuffed with back-to-school supplies will get in for $4 – half of the already discounted rate.
A chronological schedule with an all-in-one info graphic of Central Ohio county fairs is below.
JULY
- Marion County (Marion) July 1-6
- Madison County (London) July 7-13
- Logan County (Bellefontaine) July 7-13
- Franklin County (Hilliard) July 13-20
- Fayette County (Washington Court House) July 15-20
- Perry County (New Lexington) July 15-20
- Union County (Marysville) July 21-27
- Knox County (Mount Vernon) July 21-27
- Pike County (Piketon) July 26-Aug. 3
August
- Athens County (Athens) Aug. 2-10
- Ross County (Chillicothe) Aug. 3-10
- Hartford Independent (Licking County) Aug. 4-10
- Muskingum County (Zanesville) Aug. 11-17
- Noble County (Caldwell) Aug. 26-31
- Morrow County (Mount Gilead) Aug. 26 -Sept. 2
September
- Morgan County (McConnelsville) Sept. 3-7
- Hardin County (Kenton) Sept. 3-8
- Hocking County (Logan) Sept. 9-14
- Guernsey County (Old Washington) Sept. 9-15
- Delaware County (Delaware) Sept. 14-21
- Coshocton County (Coshocton) Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
October
- Fairfield County (Lancaster) Oct. 6-12