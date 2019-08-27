Winery owners say rehab of south side warehouse took determination, commitment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When Michael Elmer and Paolo Rosi decided to expand their business from Front Street to High Street, stress entered their lives. Only because they entered into the world of rehabilitation.

The owners of Via Vecchia Winery chose an old warehouse that was being used for storage to host events like wine tasting and comedy shows. The key to transforming an old building into something new is determination, planning, and commitment, according to the entrepreneurs. Yes, you can do it too whether it’s in the city or anywhere.

“The key is to strategizing with the building owner,” said Elmer. “We were fortunate to meet the right architect and the right construction company.”

The work began in the winter about two miles south of interstate 70 on South High Street. The current owner of the building wants to have an area for artists creating handcrafted products. This venue will be at the center of it.

“If you’ve got the vision that makes sense that’s how they ended up at this location,” said Justin McCalister. “Other places would have been good for a variety of reasons but the zoning limitations like being on the third floor [would not have worked].”

The winery began in the basement of Rosi’s home before they moved to Front Street. The move comes because the owners think this will be a booming area in the future. Before you move and rehab your ideal location, beware.

“Was it fun? Uhh, not to be comical it was really stressful,” Elmer laughingly chuckled. “If this work wasn’t fun we wouldn’t be doing this.”

Most of the stress comes with red tape. Dealing with the city, zoning, and other licensing.

“Just like a hurdler, you keep your eye on the finish and don’t look at the obstacles in front of you,” explained Elmer.

The warehouse was full. McCalister used the building to store equipment and other items for his furniture business. The place was crammed with items from wall to wall. Really the only thing left of the facility is the ceiling, walls, and a couple of windows.

“We gutted it out and pretty much everything else we brought in,” Elmer described. “You have all of these obstacles to go through but a the end of the day it’s worth it. You have to be able to see the forest through the trees.”