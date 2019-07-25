The top 4 things you should do at the Ohio State Fair

4. Milk a cow

The Ohio Veterinary Medical Association has dairy cows available for anyone to try their hand at milking.

“To see kids who have never been up close to, not only a cow, but also a calf, and to be able to milk and [be] hands on with an animal, which not a lot of people get to be anymore, it’s nice to be able to connect that with the general public,” said OVMA government relations director David Frash.

3. Ride the SkyGlider

If you’re going to ride one ride, I recommend the SkyGlider. The only permanent ride at the fairgrounds went through a series of upgrades including a new fencing, a back up break system, as well as new seats and canopies. If you ride it both ways, the view from above last 30 minutes, and you can get some great pictures.

2. Eat at Taste Ohio Cafe

I know everyone loves the fried novelty foods at the fair, but I personally think the Taste Ohio Cafe is the best place to eat. Meals are served by Ohio dairy, cattlemen, pork, poultry, and sheep farmers who raise and grow the food. Plus, Ohio grape producers and craft brewers serve Ohio-grown beers and wines. You also can’t beat the prices (lower than most restaurants) or eating at a table in the air conditioning.

1.Talk to animal exhibitors

The Ohio State Fair is where elite animal exhibitors from across the state come to show off their animals. Make it a point to walk through the barns of beef and dairy cows, pigs, sheep, horses, etc. and talk to the animal owners and kids who show the animals. You won’t believe all of the hard work that goes into their projects.

Allie Herr, 16, from Fulton County has won grand champion titles many times at her county fair. At the state fair, she is showing 3-month-old heifer Chrystal.

“We wash and blow [dry the cows] two to three times a day. We wake up at 6 or 7 and it’s just chores nonstop,” Herr explained. “I do it so the hard work shows in the show ring. When you win, the hard work pays off.”