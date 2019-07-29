Teen wins $3 million playing video game

Imagine how much you would have to work to earn 3 million dollars. Some of us will never earn that much in our lifetime. Others can earn that in a matter of years. As for one 16-year-old boy from Pennsylvania, he did it during a weekend.

Kyle Giersdorf won the Epic Games’ inaugural Fortnite World Cup. He played in New York City against 100 players from around the world at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Each finalist earned $50,000 regardless of placement. When you consider that nearly 200,000 contestants entered the tournament, earning a spot in the top 100 in the world is worth it.

There were three types of qualification categories: Solo, Duos, and Creative.

The Duos winners split a $3 million purse and the Creative winner also won the same. The Pro-Am tournament winners shared a purse of $1 million.

If you want to jump in on the action for the next event, you will need to spend a lot of time playing the game. Giersdorf told Epic Games that he plays up to 10 hours per day. If you do not have the time for this, you can still play it for free on a computer, gaming system, and even a handheld device. Just know that the best in the world are using computers that are specked out for gaming.

Central Ohio native, Chris Puckett, did not participate in the event but was in attendance. The 33-year-old has played and competed in online events since his childhood. Now he is an Esports commentator and lives in New York City.