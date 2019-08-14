Half-priced cats and dogs at Delaware County Humane Society

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest pet adoption weekend highlights some of the best deals of the year to bring home a new family member. The Delaware County Humane Society (DCHS) will offer adult dogs for $75 plus $12 licensing fee, and adult cats for $30. The puppy fee of $250 and a kitten fee of $85 will remain the same.

One of the furry felines available for adoption is a fat cat. No really, “Bella” weighs in at a hefty 16lbs. She is supposed to weigh 10 pounds. She came to the DCHS because one of the shelter’s foster families found her. What is different about “Bella,” so fat that she has a difficult time grooming herself because she cannot reach. So, the cat actually enjoys her belling being rubbed when most cats cannot stand that type of affection.

This year they will offer Guinea pigs for $25 each.

The adoptable pets are up to date on their immunizations, microchipped, spay or neutered.

“Last year we adopted out 25 animals for Clear the Shelters day and we hope to surpass that this year,” said shelter director, Jana Cassidy.