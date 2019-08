COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Getting from here to there takes little effort any more. From getting directions to visualizing the route, we are virtually enabled through the use of smartphones and the technology they use.

We ask our electronic devices to help us with everything from directions, emails, and texting, to creating complex schematics for building dream homes and skyscrapers. While many of us cannot see what is happening around us, we see the results of artificial and augmented intelligence (AI) in our daily lives.