Back to school sales tax holiday rules and lists

The annual Ohio Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, August 2 at midnight and ends Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m.

The following items are exempt from sales tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

The Ohio Department of Taxation has a list of answers for frequently asked questions. You may read those at this link.

Look over these, there are lists of items that qualify and do not qualify. “School supplies” include only the following items:

binders

book bags

calculators

cellophane tape

blackboard chalk

compasses

composition books

crayons

erasers

folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)

glue

paste and paste sticks

highlighters

index cards

index card boxes

legal pads

lunch boxes

markers

notebooks

paper

loose leaf ruled notebook paper

copy paper

graph paper

tracing paper

manila paper

colored paper

poster board

construction paper

pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

pencil sharpeners

pencils

pens

protractors

rulers

scissors

writing tablets.

One of the more interesting questions and answers is #29:

Question:

If I purchase from a seller online at 1:00 a.m. on the designated Friday in August but the seller is located on the west coast in the Pacific Time Zone, should I be charged sales tax for those items eligible for the sales tax holiday? Answer: Yes. The time zone of the seller’s location determines the authorized time period for the sales tax holiday when the purchaser is located in one time zone and the seller is located in another. In this instance, it is only 10:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Pacific Time Zone. The sales tax holiday does not start until 12:00 a.m. on the designated Friday in August.

This is a permanent weekend set by the Ohio legislature.