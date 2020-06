COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Fire fighters and Columbus Police officers found an infant floating in a pond in the 3600 block of Royal Crescent in northeast Columbus at approxiately 1:47 p.m. Friday.

A Columbus Police officer was the first to enter the pond and pull the one-year-old child out.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

During the trip to the hospital, medics were able to restart the child’s heart.

This is a developing story.