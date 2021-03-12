One week full of school for Westerville City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Friday marks one school week since Westerville City Schools returned to class 5 days a week.

But what has this district learned as many move to full in learning starting Monday.

Superintendent Dr. John Kellogg says this week has been all about minor tweaks, but there were some big changes from a normal school year especially because of social distancing.

“Staff has been excited — there’s still nerves and still the need to coordinate things but all in all I think it’s been a very positive experience for our families and our,” he said.

Schools have made tweaks here and there to accommodate social distancing in the hallways but also lunch.

“You’ll find in some of our schools — the gym is now the cafeteria, and the cafeteria is now the gym — bigger space flip-flopped things around you’ll see in two of our high schools during lunch they open up the bleachers in the gym and that becomes an extension of the cafeteria.”

ODH updated guidelines back in January to allow for 3 feet social distancing in classrooms, although 6 feet is optimal.

Districts like Hilliard and Reynoldsburg, which return, this coming Monday are also following those guidelines.

The district is keeping data updated on their roughly 14,500 student population each day.

The latest numbers show 465 quarantines, that include students that are on modified quarantine and are permitted to attend school.

“The real question is are we seeing transmission — no. We’re not seeing positive cases we’re not seeing positive cases spreading at schools. We are seeing quarantines some of that has nothing to do with school, but we have to report it.”

We asked if this what school could look like next school year.

“I think this is a worst-case scenario for next year in terms of what it may look like — I’m more optimistic as I see what’s going on in the state and across the nation that we’ll be in a better place.”