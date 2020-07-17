One suspect arrested, one suspect wanted for 4 armed robberies in Fayette County and Clinton County

(WCMH) — One suspect is in custody and a second suspect is wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery for four separate armed robberies that occurred in Clinton and Fayette Counties during the past week.

On Thursday, July 9 at approximately 1:13 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Station Clinton County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

On Saturday, July 11 at approximately 9:37 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Midway Sunoco in Fayette County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm

On Sunday, July 12 at approximately 05:46 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Shell Food Mart in Fayette County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm

On Tuesday, July 14 at approximately 12:48 a.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to SR73 Shell in Clinton County to investigate an aggravated robbery where the suspect displayed a firearm.

On July 14, Deputies from the Clinton and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on one residence and two vehicles, which provided additional evidence that led to the arrest of Andrew Dowe, 22, of Wilmington, Ohio. Dowe is being held in the Clinton County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond for Clinton County charges as well as a holder for aggravated robbery charges from Fayette County.

On July 16, 2020 Fayette County Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Antwan Morris, 24, of Wilmington, Ohio for aggravated robbery. A search warrant of Morris’ last known address was executed on July 17 by Clinton and Fayette County Deputies, the Wilmington Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Joint S.W.A.T. Team. Morris was not located during the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antwan Morris is encouraged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.