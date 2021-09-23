One person dies after shooting in Columbus

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on South Weyant Avenue and East Main Street on the east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, a person was taken to Grant Medical Center with gunshot wound at about 2:08 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The person was pronounced dead by medics at 2:38 p.m.

UPDATE: According to a reporter on the scene, the police have closed off an alley between South Waverly Street and South Hampton Road.

Police are now treating this as a homicide.