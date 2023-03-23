COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was fatally shot Thursday night at a gas station on the west side of Columbus.

Police responded to a shooting call at the United Dairy Farmers on the 900 block of Norton and Hall roads just before 8:10 p.m., according to dispatchers. Medics on the scene transported the victim to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in critical condition, where the victim was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. NBC4 is sending a crew to the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.