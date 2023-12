At 10:45 p.m., Columbus police confirmed this was a self-inflicted shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus on Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Ashburton Road on the report of a shooting around 8:19 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.