COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting in the 2000 block of Tennyson Blvd.

The Columbus Division of Police got the call just after 1:30 p.m. Dispatchers say the victim was transported to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition and was pronounced dead around 2:07 p.m.

Police are looking for a suspect in a light-colored Chevy Malibu.

