One-on-One with Mayor Ginther, considering city’s needs in the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One day after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced many of the state’s health orders would be lifted on June 2, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says some of the measures implemented by city leaders to combat COVID-19 remain in place.

“This pandemic is not over and we need to continue to follow the science, look at our data and do what we need to do to protect one another,” Ginther said.

Last July, the city council passed a mask ordinance requiring residents who are 6-years-old and above to wear a facial covering in public, when social distancing of at least six feet can not be practiced.

According to the mayor, that ordinance remains in effect and it will be up to the council on when it ends.

Last March, the mayor declared a state of emergency in the city to help fund emergency needs related to the pandemic. That too remains in effect, although the mayor said he and his team will contemplate its future.

“We are still in the midst of the pandemic and we know that there have been outbreaks here and there in the past, and so it’s really important for us to be able to act as quickly and as nimbly as possible, until we’re past this pandemic,” said Ginther.

The mayor continues to urge members of the public to get vaccinated.

“I know some folks got the message early on, because the vaccines were so scarce, that somehow they weren’t available or they were not accessible,” Ginther said. “That is not the case. We have plenty of vaccines and doing everything we can to get vaccines to people where they are.”

In addition to encouraging people to get vaccinated, Ginther also recommends the public continue to follow the health and safety measures by wearing a facial covering, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.