One man dead following car crash in Marion

An accident on the east side of Columbus sent two people to Grant hospital tonight.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 78-year-old man died after his vehicle crossed over a highway and vaulted over an adjoining road, police said.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2011 Buick LaCrosse driven by Willard Barrick, of Mount Gilead, was traveling eastbound on Route 95 in Marion when it went off the right side of the road at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said the vehicle traveled more than 2,600 feet through a field and struck a ditch that runs alongside Route 98.

The car then vaulted over Route 98 and came to rest in another field, police said.

Barrick was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders before it could catch fire.

Barrick was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

He was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No cause of death has been reported yet. Police are awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports. The fact the crash could be related to Barrick’s medical condition at the time has not been ruled out, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.