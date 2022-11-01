COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus.

The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the Arborwood Apartment complex and wait near the entrance.

While waiting, a silver four-door vehicle with tinted windows pulled up along side the victims and opened fire at the car, six to nine times, according to a Columbus PD report, striking the driver in the left arm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).