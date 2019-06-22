One injured after car crashes into mobile home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A car crashed into a mobile home Saturday, displacing a family and sending the driver to the hospital.

The crash happened at a three-way intersection at a mobile home park on Center Street near Stelzer Road.

A witness at the scene said the driver had to be extracted from the car.

None of the people inside the home at the time were injured.

The family that lives in the home said the fire department told them they could not go back into the house because it is not structurally sound.