One in life-threating condition after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 5500 block of Chatterton Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

Dispatchers say the victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect. No further information was immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.