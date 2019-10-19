One in life-threating condition after southeast Columbus shooting

Live Now
by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 5500 block of Chatterton Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

Dispatchers say the victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect. No further information was immediately available.

