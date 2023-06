COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in east Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were called to the 5900 block of Lake Club Square just after 11:15 a.m. One person was found injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in life-threatening condition. They were pronounced dead at 11:53 a.m.

Police is investigating this shooting as a possible suicide.