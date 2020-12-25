One in custody after grandmother, grandchild struck by car

NEWARK, Oh (WCMH) — Newark police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that has left a woman and her infant granddaughter fighting for their lives.

Cory J. Bush, 36, is the suspected driver in the crash that seriously injured 63-year old Nandini Adarwal and her one-year old granddaughter. Both remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the area of Londondale Parkway.

Police say Nandini had been pushing her granddaughter in a stroller when the vehicle struck them, then the driver took off.

Nandini was transported to Grant Medical Center; her granddaughter was sent to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives located Bush at his apartment.

Bush has been taken to the Licking County Justice Center where he faces charges including aggravated vehicular assault.

Bush’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.