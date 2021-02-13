One dead, one critical in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –An overnight car crash has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police say that 41-year old Marcus Harrison was driving southbound on N. Nelson Rd. around 1:11 Saturday morning. Harrison missed a turn in the road at Maryland Ave. and his car skidded off the road, striking a tree.

Harrison was taken to OSU East in critical condition. His passenger, known only as Jane Doe until family is notified, was pronounced dead by medics at the scene just after 1:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.