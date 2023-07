A police dispatcher confirmed this deadly shooting was self-inflicted.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in a north Columbus neighborhood.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 5100 block of Hitesman Way in the Sharon Heights neighborhood just after 9 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, per a dispatcher.