COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One is dead after a stolen car crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection, twice.

A witness told Columbus police that an unidentified person was seen driving Hyundai sedan that crashed into a poll at the intersection of Georgesville Road at Sullivant Avenue at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The car, which had previously been reported stolen, caught fire and an officer tried to break the window to rescue the driver, but was unable to get inside. The driver was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

After the intersection was shut down, it reopened at 5 a.m., but closed again after crews tried to remove the car and it reignited. It is now open as of 5:55 a.m.

CPD has not said when the car was stolen, who it belongs to or what led to the crash. The ongoing investigation resulted in the closure of the intersection twice.

