Man dies in Coshocton County fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been found dead inside the remnants of an early morning house fire.

The Coshocton Co. Sheriff’s Office said the emergency call came in around 4:20 Sunday morning in reference to the fire on County Road 18.

When emergency crews arrived, the house was totally engulfed. Crews worked to contain the fire, then found the man’s body. The man reportedly lived alone in the home and is not being named until relatives are notified.

The state fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.