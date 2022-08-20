WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by a 40-year-old Hillsboro man, was traveling south on U.S. 68 and crossed the roadway, hitting a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville.

Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire and EMS.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Wilmington Fire and EMS, the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted state troopers at the scene.