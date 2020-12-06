One dead following Whitehall apartment fire

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire officials are working to determine what caused an apartment fire this morning that killed one person.

The fire in the 800 block of Bernhard Ave. was reported around 3:17 this morning.

Assistant Whiethall Fire Chief A.J. Watts told NBC4 that the victim lived alone and that the unit’s smoke detector wasn’t working when fire broke out.

“We extracted the victim from the fire apartment and did some ALS and tried to save the victim but unfortunately the victim passed away,” Watts said.

No one else was injured.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.