One dead following head-on crash with tow truck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is dead after hitting a tow truck head-on in Reynoldsburg.

The Ohio Highway Patrol got the call around 8 p.m. Friday night.

OSP reports that 53-year old Jodie L. Jaccaud of Pickerington was traveling northbound on Taylor Rd. when her Chevrolet Traverse traveled left of center. Troopers say she hit a Ford F-550 tow truck driven by 26-year old Dakota T. Stein.

Jaccaud was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Stein was not wearing a seatbelt but was not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and troopers continue to investigate.