One dead, five injured when shots fired at a vigil in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance video from a deadly shooting that occurred, while a group of people was gathered for a vigil outside of a Columbus Dollar General.

The shooting happened on April 17, outside of the Dollar General on Chatterton Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group gathered for a vigil remembering Jarrin Hickman, who was murdered last year.

While they were there, investigators said a newer gray Dodge Durango drove by the location and at least one person fired shots into the crowd. In total, six people were struck by gunfire, including a 12-year-old. Five of those individuals were taken to hospitals.

The sheriff’s office said Latoya Carpenter, 39, was driving past the Dollar General when she was hit by gunfire. Carpenter was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Ms. Carpenter just happened to be driving by,” said Sgt. Bill Duffer. “It’s a tragic incident. The person that did this is a coward and they have no regard for anyone’s life. It was indiscriminate firing into the crowd.”

Duffer said the new video shows a suspect, whose head was covered by something white in color, outside of the passenger side of the Dodge, firing into the crowd.

Carpenter’s oldest daughter told NBC4 she hopes someone is able to identify the person or people responsible for her mother’s death, and that they are held accountable.

“I want the people caught because they killed my mother,” said Sequoya Carpenter. “My mother did not just die of old age, or die of a heart attack. My mom was murdered and I want these people caught because that was wrong.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at (614) 525-3351, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).