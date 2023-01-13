COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured at least two people and turned fatal for one early Friday morning in central Columbus.

Police dispatchers report that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood.

Initial reports said the total number of victims is still unknown, but that one person, originally listed in serious condition, was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. after being taken to Grant Medical Center. A second victim is in stable condition at Grant and a third is in stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

NBC4 will update this developing story as the accident remains under investigation.