COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting in the Hilltop on Monday morning.

Medics responded to the scene at 1173 Woodbrook Cir. W. around 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was found and pronounced dead at 11:04 a.m.

A police official on scene confirmed to NBC4 this shooting was self-inflicted.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.