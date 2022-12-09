COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night.

Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevy Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were injured in the Impala and taken to Grand Medical Center.

One person, Robin Underwood, did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m. Police say the other occupant of the Impala was listed in critical condition. The condition of the driver of the Chrysler is unknown at this time.

The Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the accident, which is the 84th fatal traffic crash in Columbus this year.