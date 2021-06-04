One child has died, another in critical condition, after found in pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One child has died, and another is at Mount Carmel East after an incident at a pool on Walnut Hill Park Drive.

Columbus police dispatchers say that a call came about 8:30 p.m. with a report of a drowning in the 1000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive.

One child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where they were declared to be deceased.

The other child was taken to Mt Carmel East in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.