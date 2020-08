COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One infant is dead after a shooting in the 300 block of N Monroe Ave. in northeast Columbus. Police cannot confirm the age of the infant at this time.

One person is in custody and police are not currently searching for anyone else. Homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.

Columbus Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m.

The infant was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:29 p.m.

This is a developing story.