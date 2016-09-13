Olive Garden to sell more unlimited pasta passes on Sept. 15

ORLANDO, FL (WFLA) – Calling all pasta lovers. If you missed out on last year’s $100 “Never Ending Pasta Pass” offered by Olive Garden you can take another stab at it this year, you’ll have a better chance of snagging one. 21,000 passes will be available.

Last year, Olive Garden sold 2,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes to customers for $100 each. All pasta passes were snatched up in less than a minute.

This year, Olive Garden will make 21,000 passes available for one hour only at a price of $100 each beginning at 2pm (ET) on Thursday, Sept. 15. The passes will be available exclusively here. The passes cost $100 and allow the pasta pass holder to have access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad, breadsticks and Coca-Cola® soft drinks from Oct. 3 to Nov. 20, 2016.

Olive Garden will also be auctioning additional pasta passes on eBay and will donate proceeds to Feeding America, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $21,000.