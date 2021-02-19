Olentangy School District holds redistricting meetings

One of Central Ohio’s rapidly growing school districts is working on redistricting in an effort to reduce class sizes in its elementary schools.

This with a 16th elementary school currently under construction.

Olentangy School District sent out updated redistricting information Thursday evening. It’s presenting several options and is asking for parent input during a series of meetings this weekend.

New elementary school means more space, also a new plan to fill it.

“I have a lot of personal empathy for these decisions because my own children went to Olentangy and my own children got redistricted — my youngest daughter went to four elementary schools,” said Superintendent Mark Raiff.

He says this is necessary. The elementary schools are bursting at the seams.

“We’ve had elementary schools as big as 750 and that creates much larger class sizes in those buildings. It also creates the use of spaces that weren’t designed for educational spaces to have to be used,” Raiff explained.

Of the 22,000-student population, he expected redistricting to mate at the most 1400 students.

Salina Kitchen worries what will happen to her 5th grader.

“It comes up every couple of years,” she said. “We actually just moved back into the school district and I’m hoping it doesn’t affect her for middle school or high school, but of course now I have him and it’s just something I have to think about.”

Kitchen says this is not surprising with how quickly the area is growing. In the last 30 years, the district has increased from 1 building to about 2 dozen.

“I’m going to hope that we don’t get moved,” Kitchen said. We actually just bought a house and we moved to that particular neighborhood for her middle school, so it’s really going to stink if she has to go through another move.”

The District is hosting 3 virtual meetings for parents to ask questions. They’re also encouraged to send in feedback with a survey.

Raiff says it’s important that all parents look through the materials.

“That could potentially change where they go to middle school and that could potentially change ever where they go to high school,” he said.

Raiff added that a lot of this information will be used in future plans, particularly in the next 2 or 3 years.

“And we’re also looking to the future because we will be having a 6th middle school open and also a 17th elementary in the near future. We don’t want to end up having to move areas twice,” Raiff said.

Click here for the information on redistricting options but also the links to the meetings.

https://www.olentangy.k12.oh.us/about/redistricting-options?fbclid=IwAR0yPBE0VT_fpZQwtHoazCBYyu3C1T6C0sl2z2-FmugCK-zKdf0fUpO6jk4

The first meeting starts at noon Saturday, the second at 1pm, and the 3rd a 2pm.

All of the meetings are virtual and parents will be able to ask questions.