Old photos found on eBay make their way back to a Columbus family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman found a photo album on eBay loaded with pictures of her loved ones, including photos of her grandmother she had never seen before.

That woman, Marianne Lane, said the EBAY listing said accepting bids or the photo album could be purchased immediately for $125 and that’s exactly what Sinkler did. And she says it was the best $125 she’s ever spent.

“I called my mom and told her, ‘I have pictures of your mom, her mom, your aunts and uncles, your dad’ and she was like, ‘Where’d you find it?'”

The album has about 50 pictures of her grandparents and their parents as well as a slew of pictures of Lane’s aunts, uncles and cousins. Lane believes they were taken in the 1920s.

Lane says this old photo album made her smile like she was in front of the camera taking a picture.

She got the album last week just days before Juneteeth after someone saw the Sinkler name on the album for sale on an auction site.

Lane lives in New York but grew up in Columbus next door to her grandmother. She said seeing those pictures for the first time brought back a lot of happy memories.

“She was with me my entire life and to be able to see these pictures younger than I’ve seen before, like with my grandfather and with my uncle who passed away a few years ago and more pictures of him as a child, these are things I would not have seen had this random person not reached out to me on an app for DNA,” Lane said.

During the past couple of years, Lane says she’s been interested in her family tree and even did an ancestry DNA test.

Lane says she’s always been proud of her heritage—doing the research, filling out that family tree and now this gives her the chance to search the census from 1870…

“I would pay anything to get this back so that i can keep this in my family and keep it recorded for other members of my family.”