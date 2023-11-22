COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As investigators look into an oil refinery fire in east Columbus, a bill focusing on oil refinery safety is moving through the statehouse.

House Bill 205, or the ‘Protect Ohio Workers Act,’ is sponsored by Representatives DJ Swearingen (R-Huron) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton).

“It’s a safety bill,” Swearingen said. “We want to ensure the construction work on the refinery sites are done in a good workmanlike manner.”

The bill would require that anyone doing turn-around work, like construction, on an oil refinery, meet specific training requirements, or hours worked in the field, and demonstrate proficiency in English.

The training programs and apprenticeships include any program registered with the Department of Labor or Job and Family services.

“You want to be sure that when it comes to our major energy suppliers, refineries, that that works done in a safe manner,” Swearingen said. “In a way that’s safe for the neighborhoods surrounding those areas.”

Attorney and media commentator for AFP Ohio, Mehek Cooke said regulations are extremely important.

“We have them in oil and gas, we have them in the food industry, we have them in manufacturing, but this is truly an overstep to benefit one group and that’s unions,” Cooke said. “And that’s not acceptable.”

Opponents of the bill, like the conservative group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Ohio said they worry this is forced unionization — by requiring those apprenticeships, which they said often favor union shops.

“This is really forced unionization,” Cooke said. “The private industry, the oil and gas industry, is in the best place to determine safety, workforce, hiring practices.”

“The apprenticeship training can be union or non-union,” Swearingen said. “Those apprenticeship training programs come with safety standards, safety training, as well as what to do in the event of an emergency or tragic accident.”

Swearingen said the bill was drafted with both union and non-union shops in mind. He said a non-union shop did review the bill to make sure their program would qualify.

And he said incidents, like a refinery fire, put refiniries offline for extended periods of time, which ultimately hurts Ohioans.

“If we are losing our refining capacity in Ohio, gas prices will spike and that’s a real problem for Ohioans who are already struggling with record inflation and living paycheck to paycheck because of it,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen said the bill is also, in part, about making sure Ohio is American independent in energy.

“In the sense that we’re not relying on foreign countries for importing energy and we’re not relying on foreign countries for creating our energy in America,” Swearingen said.

He said it is also about addressing illegal immigration.

“Ask the company, are they having an issue with illegal immigrants? Are they having an issue with hiring practices,” Cooke said. “If you truly want to solve the illegal immigrant situation then you’re going to go through other verification tactics.”

Cooke said she worries about the precedent this will create.

“They creep into one industry, they push by using fancy things like ‘workplace safety’ and ‘border security’ and once they secure a victory, government officials continue to push in other industries,” Cooke said. “What industry are you going to come after next? It’s oil and gas today, but what’s next?”

Swearingen pointed out the state’s largest refinery is a proponent of the bill.

“For the fact that they think it’ll cut down on any unqualified or illegal workers as well as enforce safety standards,” Swearingen said.

The legislation has garnered more opponent testimony at the statehouse — including other refineries.

“We don’t need outside government mandates coming into a private business and telling them how to operate,” Cooke said. “It should be up to them, they’re in the best position, not government.”

If the contractor or sub-contractor does not comply with the bill’s staffing requirements, there is a maximum $10,000 penalty.

The bill did pass the House in June – it is in the Senate committee right now.